Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Major Shareholder Plc Prudential Sells 4,200,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $44.42.

Get Prudential alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.60) to GBX 1,375 ($16.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.09) to GBX 1,685 ($20.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.86) to GBX 1,665 ($20.21) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,558.00.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.