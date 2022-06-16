Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 580657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

