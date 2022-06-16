PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $19.30. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PureTech Health shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PureTech Health from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.