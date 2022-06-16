PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.26

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 8238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PVH by 245.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.