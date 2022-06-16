QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) CFO Adam Paul Spittler Purchases 7,250 Shares

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) CFO Adam Paul Spittler purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $10,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 62,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,261. QualTek Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QualTek Services Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,409,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of QualTek Services to $7.00 and set an “underperforrm” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

