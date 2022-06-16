Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.93

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 77241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRH. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a market cap of C$222.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at C$191,417.10. Also, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,009.25.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

