Quent Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 970.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 315,189 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,031,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,309,000.
NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $48.91. 8,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.
