Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 112,030 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,848,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.42 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

