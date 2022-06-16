Quent Capital LLC Invests $599,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $145,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

