Quent Capital LLC Invests $915,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,613 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 64.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded down $11.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.75. The company had a trading volume of 82,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.00. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.31 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.04.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

