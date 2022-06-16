Quent Capital LLC Makes New $752,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter.
IEFA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,511,098 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.
