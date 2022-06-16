Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 557,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.