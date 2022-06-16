Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 45,692 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.37. 119,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,972. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

