Quent Capital LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 1.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 404,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,637,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,559. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

