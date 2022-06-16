Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 583,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. 30,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $82.17 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.