Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Acquires £99,520.96 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($120,792.52).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 111.30 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Quilter plc has a twelve month low of GBX 107 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.06).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($1.97) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.40 ($1.97).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

