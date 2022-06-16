Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Down 9.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 11,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 24,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUISF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

