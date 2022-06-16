RAI Finance (SOFI) Market Capitalization Tops $15.29 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $516,571.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0774 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,864.64 or 0.67697442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00438484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012637 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

