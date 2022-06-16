Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $7.10 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 4.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 106,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,604. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49.

