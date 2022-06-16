Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,550.0% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

