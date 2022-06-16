Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.54

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.54 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 44492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

