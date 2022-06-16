Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.65

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1041237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,588.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,866 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 609,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rambus by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

