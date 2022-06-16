Raymond J. Pacini Purchases 1,000 Shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Stock

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CFO Raymond J. Pacini bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $49,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MDV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52. Modiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

MDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on Modiv in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Colliers International Group began coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

