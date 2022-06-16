Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.