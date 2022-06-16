RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) CEO Yee Phong Thian Sells 13,237 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 13,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $267,916.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,192.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yee Phong Thian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Yee Phong Thian sold 24,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $516,240.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $222,363.58.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 63,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.