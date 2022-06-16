RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Short Interest Up 47.6% in May

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $9,013,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $16,422,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $3,437,000.

ROLLP stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.60. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,166. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $126.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.