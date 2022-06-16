RDST Capital LLC Buys Shares of 243,000 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

RDST Capital LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,745,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 10.0% of RDST Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RDST Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

NYSE QSR traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 68,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

