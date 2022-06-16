Real Brokerage (REAX) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Real Brokerage to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Real Brokerage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million -$11.68 million -10.64 Real Brokerage Competitors $5.01 billion $192.55 million 0.25

Real Brokerage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Real Brokerage and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage Competitors 58 341 553 13 2.54

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 73.84%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Real Brokerage Competitors 2.52% 7.06% 1.48%

Summary

Real Brokerage peers beat Real Brokerage on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

