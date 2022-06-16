RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

