Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Short Interest Update

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Redwire news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 10,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Redwire by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 338,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. Redwire has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

