Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,783 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $25.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $501.22. 49,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

