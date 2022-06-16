Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,299 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.64. 249,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,284. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.59 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

