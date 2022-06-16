Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,702 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.52. The company had a trading volume of 108,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

