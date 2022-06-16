Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $961,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after buying an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,530,000 after acquiring an additional 339,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 9,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.