Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $26,375,957. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,154. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

