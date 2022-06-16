Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSA traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $304.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,854. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $290.41 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

