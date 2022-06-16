Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

NYSE GWRE traded down $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $70.47. 3,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.