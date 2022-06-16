Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,888,000 after buying an additional 355,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257,232 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,159. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

