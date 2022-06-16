Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes $854,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.86. 5,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,863. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.14 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.37.

