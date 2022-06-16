Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,329,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.