Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Regulus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,516. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.18. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

