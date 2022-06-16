Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded down $19.75 on Thursday, hitting $580.15. 19,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,492. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.58 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $650.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

