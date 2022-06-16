Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

HIG stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 90,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

