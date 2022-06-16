Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.29. 182,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

