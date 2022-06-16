Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.28% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,030 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

