Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.09 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

