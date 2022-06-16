Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 722,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.13. 58,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,976. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

