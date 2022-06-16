Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.40 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,710 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.14% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 19,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,994. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.