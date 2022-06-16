Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

