Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. 98,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

